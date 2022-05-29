Himachal governor inaugurates National Faunal Repository of Himalaya in Solan

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday dedicated the National Faunal Repository of Himalaya- cum-Museum to the nation in Solan.

He said that there was a need to make serious efforts to bring our rich tradition and heritage in front of everyone. Appreciating the efforts of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), High Altitude Regional Centre, and Solan in this direction, he said that their hard work on documentation of fauna species on verge of extinction in the Himalayan region was really commendable.

Addressing the scientists, the governor said that there was a need to undertake such research and heritage institutions. He added that the ZSI has been working for the last many years and explored heritage but still has much to do.

“Our heritage is so rich and it is challenging to document it. Unfortunately, for the last several years, we have not made concerted efforts in this direction, but now works were being made in this direction,” he said.

He added that there was a need to bring this ‘treasure’ to the public and also preserve them for the future.

He said, “The ZSI established them not to store faunal collections, nor to display, but rather to educate the public in Himachal, residents or visitors about the faunal wealth and our present and our place in this great country. This museum displays our rich faunal wealth, our pristine environment and our experiences from a present-day perspective.”

“This repository and museum reflect an illustration of our Indian cultural identity. Museums and repositories are not warehouses of the past, but rather our present, embodied in how we look at our rich biodiversity and India, within the world in general,” said Arlekar.

Director, Zoological Survey of India, Dr Dhriti Banergee honoured and welcomed the governor on the occasion. She said that the Zoological Survey of India’s Himalayan Faunal Repository-cum-Museum tells the story of our faunal wealth. It also encourages visitors to learn more about Himachal Pradesh’s nature, biodiversity and much more.