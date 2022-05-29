Himachal governor inaugurates National Faunal Repository of Himalaya in Solan
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday dedicated the National Faunal Repository of Himalaya- cum-Museum to the nation in Solan.
He said that there was a need to make serious efforts to bring our rich tradition and heritage in front of everyone. Appreciating the efforts of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), High Altitude Regional Centre, and Solan in this direction, he said that their hard work on documentation of fauna species on verge of extinction in the Himalayan region was really commendable.
Addressing the scientists, the governor said that there was a need to undertake such research and heritage institutions. He added that the ZSI has been working for the last many years and explored heritage but still has much to do.
“Our heritage is so rich and it is challenging to document it. Unfortunately, for the last several years, we have not made concerted efforts in this direction, but now works were being made in this direction,” he said.
He added that there was a need to bring this ‘treasure’ to the public and also preserve them for the future.
He said, “The ZSI established them not to store faunal collections, nor to display, but rather to educate the public in Himachal, residents or visitors about the faunal wealth and our present and our place in this great country. This museum displays our rich faunal wealth, our pristine environment and our experiences from a present-day perspective.”
“This repository and museum reflect an illustration of our Indian cultural identity. Museums and repositories are not warehouses of the past, but rather our present, embodied in how we look at our rich biodiversity and India, within the world in general,” said Arlekar.
Director, Zoological Survey of India, Dr Dhriti Banergee honoured and welcomed the governor on the occasion. She said that the Zoological Survey of India’s Himalayan Faunal Repository-cum-Museum tells the story of our faunal wealth. It also encourages visitors to learn more about Himachal Pradesh’s nature, biodiversity and much more.
In encounter, Ghaziabad police kill two alleged criminals
Police said the two crackdowns were conducted following a tip-off when teams were carrying out late night inspections around 3am. It added that two of their personnel received gunshot wounds. “In both the incidents, the suspects hit the barricades set up by police and tried to speed away on their bikes. They opened multiple rounds of fire at the police parties," said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police.
Police officers’ role under the lens in Himachal constable paper leak case
With its teams sent to other states to nab kingpins in the police constable recruitment examination paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team of the police probing the case has sent questionnaires to police officials involved in the examination process. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by range IG/DIG. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts.
Chitkara University’s cultural exchange NSS camp comes to an end
Around 200 volunteers from nine states and Union territories participated in a national integration camp organised at Chitkara University, Punjab, between May 20 and 26. The ministry of youth affairs and sports, the NSS regional directorate, Chandigarh in collaboration with National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised the camp. The inaugural ceremony had Punjabi University, Patiala, vice-chancellor professor Arvind as the chief guest. Over the week volunteers attended sessions with prominent experts in their domain.
Haryana farmers, traders facing existential crisis due to govt policies: Cong’s Shruti Choudhry
Haryana Congress working president Shruti Choudhry got a rousing welcome during Shruti's visit to Bhiwani from Delhi on Saturday. She was welcomed by former Congress ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda and other party workers on her way to Bhiwani. Interacting with media, Shruti alleged that farmers and small traders of Haryana are facing existential crisis due to government policies geared towards “pampering crony capitalism and permeating corruption”.
Some forces want to jeopardise freedom of the country: Hooda at Jind OBC rally
Haryana Congress leaders on Saturday organised an OBC convention in Jind in which former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and national president of Congress backward classes cell Captain Ajay Yadav remained present. Hooda said the Congress government had given full benefit of reservation and proper representation to the backward classes and only they can protect the rights of the backward classes.
