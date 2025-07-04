Himachal governor lauds Palampur agri varsity’s role in innovation

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday lauded Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, for its significant strides in agricultural education, research and extension. He was speaking at the 26th senate meeting of the university as the chancellor. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (HT Photo)

The governor praised the varsity for securing 13th position among agricultural universities across India under the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IRAF), calling it a reflection of the dedication of the university’s faculty, researchers, and students.

The governor commended the development and approval of 182 new crop varieties and the registration of 27 indigenous ones, noting their impact on enhancing farm productivity and rural prosperity. Shukla also highlighted the university’s role in promoting smart farming through the use of drone technology, precision agriculture and innovations being directly delivered to farmers’ fields.

The governor called for increased focus on natural and digital farming, crop diversification, post-harvest processing, cold chains and direct market linkages via platforms like e-NAM to align agricultural research with income growth for farmers. These efforts, he said, are key to fulfilling the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Shukla also appreciated the university’s Incubation Centre for supporting agri-startups under schemes like RAFTAAR and Startup India, and said it was playing a vital role in fostering innovation among the youth.