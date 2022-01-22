Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal govt imposes ban on transfers till Budget session
The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a ban on the general transfers in the state departments, boards and corporations till the Budget session of the state assembly
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

“I am directed to invite attention and to say that it has been decided by the government to enforce a complete ban on transfer in the state till the Budget session is over. Accordingly, no transfers or adjustments shall be ordered by any department/ board/ corporation/ universities, etc,” states the notification.

It further states that the transfers can be done in the rarest of rare cases, including only on extreme medical grounds or on administrative exigencies, that too with the prior approval of the chief minister through the concerned minister-in-charge in accordance with the comprehensive guiding principles dated July 2013, it added.

All the departments, boards, corporations and universities have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order.

