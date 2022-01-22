Himachal govt imposes ban on transfers till Budget session

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a ban on the general transfers in the state departments, boards and corporations till the Budget session of the state assembly.

The Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly usually starts in the last week of February and ends in April.

The notification regarding the ban on transfers was issued by undersecretary (personnel) Balbir Singh on Thursday.

“I am directed to invite attention and to say that it has been decided by the government to enforce a complete ban on transfer in the state till the Budget session is over. Accordingly, no transfers or adjustments shall be ordered by any department/ board/ corporation/ universities, etc,” states the notification.

It further states that the transfers can be done in the rarest of rare cases, including only on extreme medical grounds or on administrative exigencies, that too with the prior approval of the chief minister through the concerned minister-in-charge in accordance with the comprehensive guiding principles dated July 2013, it added.

All the departments, boards, corporations and universities have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order.