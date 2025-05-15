Himachal govt issues notification to shift PCCF wildlife wing to Dharamshala

A notification to shift the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife Wing to Dharamshala was released on Wednesday. he building features 18 rooms and a fully equipped conference hall. (File)

The move aims to decongest Shimla and also is part of a cost-cutting exercise by the government.

After per notification, now about 28 officers and employees of PCCF (WL) office will shift to Dharamshala. The cabinet had approved shifting the wildlife wing to Dharamshala during a meeting held recently. It was also decided to shift the wildlife wing of the forest department from Shimla to the chief project director, HP Forest Ecosystem Climate Proofing (KfW) Project, Forest Complex, building in Dharamshala, and the office of the CPD KFW Project will be relocated to the vacated premises of the Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Dharamshala.

The office will now operate from a three-storey building within the forest complex in Dharamsala. The building features 18 rooms and a fully equipped conference hall.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has already clarified that “No department would be shifted from Shimla to Dharamshala as the state Secretariat is in Shimla, only shifting of offices of boards and corporations will be done.”

Calling it a strategic move, PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh had earlier said, “This is being done as part of a plan to decongest Shimla. Shifting departments is not wrong. It’s a strategic move and one that will help the state function more efficiently.”

On the other hand, Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore has expressed his disagreement to the decision.