Himachal govt plans to give tea tourism a major push, to study Bengal model

To tap into the tea tourism potential of the state, the Himachal Pradesh government is moving forward with plans to study the tea tourism model of West Bengal and frame a policy — which the stakeholders see as having a great potential to revitalise the tea industry. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently said efforts were being made to boost tourism in the state, with a special focus on tea tourism. (HT File)

Tea planters have highlighted that despite the historical significance of Kangra tea and the economic potential of tea tourism, the state government has yet to formulate a policy unlike in some other states.

However, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently said efforts were being made to boost tourism in the state, with a special focus on tea tourism. He mentioned that the tea tourism model of West Bengal would also be studied for possible implementation in Himachal Pradesh.

In West-Bengal, 15% of the total area is allowed to be utilised for tourism and allied businesses activities, under tea tourism and allied business policy. The policy also outlines that there shall be no reduction in the area under tea plantation and no retrenchment of the existing labour force engaged in tea gardens.

Tea is mainly cultivated in Himachal’s Kangra district and the industry stakeholders say that tea tourism has a lot of potential. An increasing number of tea planters are ready to embrace tea tourism as an alternative to keep the struggling tea business afloat amid dwindling production. The area under tea cultivation has also shrunk in recent years and estate owners are now embracing other alternatives to promote Kangra tea, known for its distinct flavour.

Wah Tea Estate director Surya Jai Prakash said tea cultivation alone is not sustainable, and the primary challenge facing Kangra tea is that we are not getting prices as compared to the rising costs. However, retail sales have been more profitable. “If we did not have a retail business, we would not have survived because sending tea to Kolkata does not generate enough revenue. Kangra tea has a rich history, and we need to promote it. Visitors who come here buy our tea, and the more tourists we attract, the more tea we sell. We just need people to visit, explore Kangra tea, and experience the beauty of our tea gardens,” he said.

He added that tea tourism benefits everyone—it increases government tax revenues, enhances marketing opportunities, boosts sales, and generates employment. “There needs to be a clear policy. It can be well regulated, with the government defining areas designated for tea tourism activities. Governments in other states like West Bengal and Assam have already realised that tea cultivation alone is not viable,” he said.

The tea growers also outlined that the land under tea cultivation is shrinking because growers are not making enough money. If they are provided with an alternative source of income, the tea industry can survive and the small gardens, which are not active, can be revived.

Kangra Valley Small Tea Planters Association president Suksham Butail said many people have small tea gardens but they are mostly in a neglected state because these units are not viable and profitable for them. “If government brings in some policy for tea tourism and defines the land which can be used for this purpose, it will provide avenues of alternate income for the tea growers and help in reviving the small tea units,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kangra tourism deputy director Vinay Dhiman said tea tourism will add a new dimension to the state’s tourism industry. “Since Kangra tea has herbal properties, tea tourism can play a crucial role in promoting tea gardens. Over time many small tea estates have disappeared and the number of people engaged in tea cultivation has significantly declined, leading to a drop in production,” he said.

Dhiman also outlined that land subservient to tea plantations has now become overgrown with bushes or forests, yielding no economic benefits. “If tea tourism is introduced, it will also promote eco-tourism, as much of this land has turned into untended wilderness. Tea tourism will provide income opportunities and make these tea units viable by offering them much-needed support.”

Notably, the European Commission in 2023 granted a protected geographical indication (PGI) for the unique Kangra tea. Once popular in Europe, Central Asia and Australia, and even Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Karga tea has lost favour and production has plummeted in recent years. According to data shared by Tea Board India officials in Palampur, 2,310 hectares of land is under tea cultivation on paper. However, only around 1,400 hectares is currently being used.

Dr Jameson, then superintendent of the Botanical Tea Gardens, had in 1849 spotted the region’s potential for tea cultivation. Being one of India’s smallest tea regions makes Kangra green and black tea more exclusive.