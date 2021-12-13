Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal govt to consider demand of issuing OBC certificate for 3 years: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal government has enhanced the OBC creamy layer income limit from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh to extend the benefits of various schemes to maximum people of the community, CM Jai Ram Thakur said
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the OBC Commission has been established in Himachal to identify Other Backward Classes in the state. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh government has enhanced the OBC creamy layer income limit from 6 lakh to 8 lakh to extend the benefits of various schemes to the maximum population of the community, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

He said in order to give adequate representation to Other Backward Classes in government jobs, 12% reservation has been provided for Class-I and Class-II posts and 18% for Class-III and Class-IV posts in direct recruitment by the state government.

Thakur said the OBC Commission has been established in the state to identify Other Backward Classes in the state and on the basis of the recommendations of this commission, 52 castes have been included in the list of the OBC. He directed the officers to ensure that all suggestions that have come up in the meeting must be given due consideration. He said the state government would examine the issue of certificates to the OBC for a period of three years.

He said the balanced and all-around development of the state was only possible when there was equal and balanced development of all the communities. He said the government was ensuring that all people of the state get better and equal opportunities for education, health and development.

Social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary detailed various schemes launched by the state government for the welfare of the OBC community. She said that the state government was spending crores of rupees for providing pensions to the weaker and vulnerable sections of society.

Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh appealed to the members of the board that they should educate the Other Backward Classes regarding the facilities being provided for their welfare by the state government so that they derive full benefits of these schemes.

