Himachal growers seek ban on Iranian apples

A couple of weeks after India suspended the import of kiwi fruit from Iran due to a rise in pest-infested consignments, apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have now demanded a blanket ban on apples and kiwis imported from Iran and Turkey.

There is a growing fear among the fruit growers about harmful pests spreading to their orchards from the foreign apples and kiwis. The fruit growers from Himachal Pradesh have sought intervention of the Union agriculture ministry in banning fruits from Iran, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

“Kiwis and apples from Iran and Turkey pose a great risk to flora and fauna of our country. We have requested the government on getting a proper quarantine protocol followed and checked on Iranian apples. These apples are also infected and being dumped on a large scale,” said Lokinder Bisht, president of Progressive Apple Growers Association. “If these incessant and uncontrolled imports are left unchecked, they would make this cash crop completely unviable to grow in our region,” he added.

The growers’ association had last year written to the government on banning kiwis and apples from Iran. Agriculture ministry’s National Plant Protection Organisation had banned the import of kiwis from Iran from December 7. However, no decision had yet been taken on apples. Imported apples and kiwis have increased the threat of cataclysmic codling moths and pests spreading in apple orchards. Apples alone in Himachal are a ₹6,000-crore economy and sustain 1.75 lakh families. Of the 12 districts, apple is grown in seven with Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur being major apple-producing areas. Kiwi farming is also gaining ground in Himachal.

Codling moth, which is unknown in India, was detected in some of the Iranian apple consignments in a few cases in Bihar and Bengal this year. Horticulture experts observe that the codling moths can cause extensive damage to the crop. Codling moth can go through two or three cycles per year. They appear at the time apple trees are in bloom to lay eggs on the leaves or fruit. The eggs hatch within six to 20 days and tiny young larvae bore into the end of the small fruit and tunnel to the core where they feed on the seed, said horticulture expert SP Bhardwaj, former associate director at Regional Fruit Research Station, Mashobra.

Consumers in the National Capital Region are complaining about “white insects” in kiwi fruit this year. Iranian kiwis are selling for ₹7 per piece in retail these days. “Codling moth infestation in apples is visible at Bihar and Bengal. Let common apple consumers get informed about this. It will be a huge step for the whole community,” said a fruit importer from Ahmedabad, who requested anonymity.

Iranian apples are coming in non-recyclable plastic crates that pose double risk to the environment. Russia has banned the import of Iranian apples following the high infection rate last year. Iran has witnessed a bumper crop of apples this year and the fruit is being dumped in markets in the country as the Union ministry has not yet banned the import.

Farmers say the unregulated import of infected fruits and plant material from Iran does not only pose a grave risk to the apple and kiwi industry of Himachal and Arunachal Pradesh, but also to the consumers across the country.