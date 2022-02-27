Himachal has more than 15,000 cancer patients

There are more than 15,000 cancer patients in Himachal. A government spokesperson said that as per the national estimates, there are about 15,000 cancer patients in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Due to extreme geographical and environmental conditions, many patients are not able to avail of chemotherapy services from specialist doctors at distant locations in medical colleges. He added that due to the unavailability of oncologists in the state, the MOU was signed in 2019 with an oncologist from Mumbai for the capacity-building of the MBBS doctors for cancer care and providing chemotherapy to cancer patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

SJVNL bags 15-mw floating solar power project in Bilaspur

Shimla Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) bagged 15-MW Grid Connected Floating Solar PV Power Project at Nangal pond, near village Neilla in District Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director said the SJVNL has bagged the full quoted capacity of 15 MW @ INR 3.26 /Unit on Build Own and Operate basis through e-Reverse Auction held by Solar Energy Corporation of India. “It is a proud moment for SJVN that it has bagged its first Floating Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh. The company is focusing on developing Renewable Energy to emerge as a major contributor in realizing the Government of India’s vision to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from Non-Fossil Sources,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Governor advocates for making Sanskrit second language in Himachal

Dharamshala While presiding over the two days Prant Sammelan of Sanskrit Bharti, Himachal Pradesh at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district on Saturday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that we have faith in Sanskrit but sincere work should be done to promote it, for which Sanskrit Bharati was striving. The Governor said that Sanskrit has got the status of second official language in Himachal and efforts must be made in this direction. Implementation and practice of Sanskrit were necessary in Devbhoomi, for which willpower and direction were required. He said that Raj Bhavan would take initiative in this direction and a ‘Special Cell’ would be set up at Raj Bhavan, which would advise on the spread and practice of Sanskrit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}