Himachal has more than 15,000 cancer patients
There are more than 15,000 cancer patients in Himachal. A government spokesperson said that as per the national estimates, there are about 15,000 cancer patients in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Due to extreme geographical and environmental conditions, many patients are not able to avail of chemotherapy services from specialist doctors at distant locations in medical colleges. He added that due to the unavailability of oncologists in the state, the MOU was signed in 2019 with an oncologist from Mumbai for the capacity-building of the MBBS doctors for cancer care and providing chemotherapy to cancer patients.
