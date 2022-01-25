Himachal IGP awarded President’s police medal for distinguished service

Himachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Himanshu Misra has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. As the in-charge of ‘Scheme for Modernisation of State Police Forces’, he was instrumental in getting ₹ 24 crore as incentive to Himachal Pradesh from the Centre during 2019-20.

As a key member of the SIT probing fake degree scam of a private university, he had also ensured the arrest of key accused and attachment of properties worth ₹194 crore.

He was the chairman of HP Police Recruitment Board and successfully conducted the first-ever online recruitment of constables in 2019.

Misra has served with the United Nations’ mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina as CIVPOL officer and was awarded UN Peace Medal. He served UN mission in Liberia and UN assistance mission in Afghanistan on secondment.

SP Lokayukta Ranjana Chauhan, ASP Shimla (city) Vijay Sharma, Inspector Laxman Thakur (SHO, Shimla West police station) and assistant sub-inspector (CID) Jagdish Chand have been awarded police medals for meritorious services.