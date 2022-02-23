Himachal illegal firecracker factory blast case: SIT initiates probe

The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, began its probe into the Una firecracker factory blast case.

The SIT is headed by deputy inspector general (DIG), north range, Sumedha Dwivedi; with Commandant 1st Indian Reserve Battalion, Bangarh, Vimukt Ranjan and Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur as its members.

“The SIT will carry out professional and impartial investigation to ensure that the ends of justice are met,” said Kundu, adding that the SIT will investigate the case thoroughly and expeditiously and report the progress to the headquarters periodically.

Six women, including three from Utter Pradesh, two from Punjab and one a local resident, were killed in the fire after a blast in the firecracker factory being run illegally in Bathu village under Tahliwal Industrial Area in Haroli subdivision of Una district on Tuesday.

Eleven critically injured are undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh and three minor injured are admitted at Regional Hospital, Una.

The police have booked the unit owner, who is on the run, under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to the explosive material), 304 (culpable homicide) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of Indian Penal Code and Section 9(c) of Explosive Act, which deals with offences committed by a company under the Act and held every person in-charge at that time responsible for the offence.

Meanwhile, the SIT visited the premises to collect evidence and recorded the statements of witnesses amid the protest by the family members of the deceased.

As per sources, a minor fire had broken out in the factory premises five days ago, which was doused by the workers. However, the incident was covered up by the owner.

It is worth mentioning that the district administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident to be conducted by SDM Haroli, while the state government has announced probe by the divisional commissioner.

The state government has announced ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ₹2 lakh each from the PM Relief Fund.