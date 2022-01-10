Himachal imposes new Covid curbs; CM Jai Ram Thakur cancels all programmes till Jan 15

In the wake of a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday imposed stringent curbs, including a ban on social gatherings, a five-day week, and 50% attendance at work and a cap on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new curbs will be effective from Monday till January 24. The order to the effect was issued by chief secretary-cum-chairperson of state executive committee Ram Subhag Singh.

Considering the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the state and the current situation of the pandemic, strict measures are required to curb the spread, said Singh.

As per the orders, all offices of government departments, PSUs, local bodies, autonomous bodies, including the state secretariat, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The offices will operate with 50% attendance on working days.

However, the restrictions will not apply to offices dealing with emergency or essential services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise and budget.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head of the departments or controlling officers shall issue roster orders accordingly. However, the high court of Himachal Pradesh will issue separate orders with respect to the HC and all other judicial offices.

All social and religious gatherings shall be completely banned in the state. Other gatherings like academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, political are permitted up to 50% of the capacity, subject to a maximum of 100 persons in indoor built-up or covered areas, whichever, is lower.

In open spaces, outdoor areas gatherings are permitted up to 50% of the capacity, subject to maximum 300 persons.

A prior intimation of gatherings shall be mandatorily given to the district and sub-divisional administration. Local administration can impose additional conditions upon the organisers, as the situation requires. There shall be strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these gatherings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At all religious places or places of worship, there will be a total ban on langar, community kitchens or “dhaams”.

District magistrates have been authorised to fix the timings of the shops, markets or staggering schedule under their jurisdiction and they can take decisions after taking note of Covid-19 situations and specific requirements of their districts.

The district administration shall be competent to deploy any government employee who is otherwise not performing any duties or not attending offices because of the directions by any authority and depute them for any duty relating to vaccination, surveillance, monitoring of persons under home isolation, manning the check posts, making data entry or monitoring and contact home isolated patients.

Any violation of the directions will attract legal and penal action under the DM Act and Section 188 of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM cancels all programmes

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has cancelled all his programmes till January 15.

A spokesman of the state government said that due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, all scheduled programmes of the chief minister have been cancelled.

He said that programme of chief minister slated in Sulah on January 10 and Badsar, Hamirpur and Nadaun constituencies on January 11 and 12 also stand cancelled. The spokesman said that the new dates of all these programmes would be announced later.