Himachal: Jai Ram inaugurates Sanjauli heliport

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a heliport near Sanjauli suburb of Shimla on Wednesday. This is the first among the six heliports to be built under Swadesh Darshan and UDAN schemes.

Jai Ram said the heliport was built at a cost of ₹18 crore, of which ₹12 crore was provided by the Centre under Himalayan Circuit of the Swadesh Darshan programme and ₹ 6crore under UDAN-2.

He said the heliport would facilitate the high-end tourists visiting the state and also be used in case of medical emergency as it was near the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

Jai Ram said that this three-storey heliport has modern facilities like reception counter, heliport manager office, ticket counter and VIP lounge. He said the heliport also has portable cabin, parking for 50 vehicles, deck for helicopter and a safety net. He said more heliports were also being constructed at Baddi, Rampur and Mandi.

The CM said that HP government would soon send a proposal of construction of new heliports at Reckong Peo, Chamba, Dalhousie, Jhanjeli and Jawalaji to the ministry of tourism and civil aviation.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Balbir Verma, principal secretary (tourism) Subhashish Panda, director tourism Amit Kashyap, Shimla DC Aditya Negi and SP Monika Bhutungru were among those present on the occasion.