chandigarh news

Himachal: Kangra revenue authorities use drone tech to demarcate land

A trial survey of the technology was successfully conducted in Kopra panchcyat of Nurpur subdivision between February 5 and 7, Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said
The deputy commissioner said initially, the pilot survey was being done in Himachal’s Kangra and Hamirpur districts. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The revenue authorities in Kangra would adopt drone technology for demarcation, division and documentation of land.

A trial survey of the technology was successfully conducted in Kopra panchcyat of Nurpur subdivision between February 5 and 7, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said, adding that the new initiative has been taken under the Svamitva scheme launched by the Centre for the use of drone technology for demarcation of land, especially in populated areas.

He said the new tech would be of great help in providing property cards to people in ‘abaadi’ or ‘lal dora’ areas in rural areas of the district.

The deputy commissioner said initially, the pilot survey was being done in Kangra and Hamirpur districts.

“Under the exercise, revenue officials demarcated abadi and lal dora areas and also drew sub plots with the use of the drone technology and with the help of panchayat officials,” he added.

The demarcation was done in six revenue villages of Sanglot, Sanera, Uprihar, Bharmal, Basa Thandia, and Maheti.

Drones were provided by the Survey of India.

These were used to capture maps demarcated using white limestone powder.

“The advantage of drone technology is that cuts the cost and save time taken to conduct the survey,” he said.

He said the drone technology will prove to be useful in future and important steps were being taken to train the youth in this technology.

“The first drone pilot school in the state is proposed to come up at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kangra. The Centre has given its go ahead for the institute,” he added.

