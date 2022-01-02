Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Leopard spotted in Shimla again
chandigarh news

Himachal: Leopard spotted in Shimla again

The incident took place around 6.30am when a woman, who was out for a morning walk in US Club locality of Shimla, noticed some stray dogs barking at something on the tree; the leopard was tranquillised and taken to the animal rescue centre in Tutikandi
The leopard had killed two children in the town in August and November last year in Himachal. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Panic gripped Shimla town again after a leopard was spotted in posh US Club locality on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 6.30am when a woman, who was out for a morning walk, noticed some stray dogs barking at something on the tree. When she got closer, the woman saw a leopard atop the tree.

The woman immediately informed others after which, a large number of people gathered at the spot.

Meanwhile, locals informed the police and forest department about the animal after which emergency teams were rushed to the spot to rescue the big cat.

The leopard was tranquillised and taken to the animal rescue centre in Tutikandi.

As per the forest authorities, the leopard is a cub of about six to eight months old. About a week ago, a woman had a close encounter with the leopard near Oak Over, the chief minister’s official residence.

The leopard had killed two children in the town in August and November last year.

ACCF Anil Thakur said that a team of wildlife officials reached the spot after receiving information about the presence of a leopard in US Club area.

RELATED STORIES

“It is a 6-8 months old cub and has been rescued. It might have strayed into the residential area in search of food from the nearby Jakhu forest and climbed the tree after being chased by a pack of stray dogs,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP