Himachal: Leopard spotted in Shimla again

Panic gripped Shimla town again after a leopard was spotted in posh US Club locality on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 6.30am when a woman, who was out for a morning walk, noticed some stray dogs barking at something on the tree. When she got closer, the woman saw a leopard atop the tree.

The woman immediately informed others after which, a large number of people gathered at the spot.

Meanwhile, locals informed the police and forest department about the animal after which emergency teams were rushed to the spot to rescue the big cat.

The leopard was tranquillised and taken to the animal rescue centre in Tutikandi.

As per the forest authorities, the leopard is a cub of about six to eight months old. About a week ago, a woman had a close encounter with the leopard near Oak Over, the chief minister’s official residence.

The leopard had killed two children in the town in August and November last year.

ACCF Anil Thakur said that a team of wildlife officials reached the spot after receiving information about the presence of a leopard in US Club area.

“It is a 6-8 months old cub and has been rescued. It might have strayed into the residential area in search of food from the nearby Jakhu forest and climbed the tree after being chased by a pack of stray dogs,” he added.