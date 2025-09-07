Himachal: Link roads’ restoration in full swing to facilitate apple transportation

With some respite in rain, the district administration had intensified the work of restoration of link roads to facilitate the transportation of apples to market. With some respite in rain, the district administration had intensified the work of restoration of link roads to facilitate the transportation of apples to market. (HT File)

On Saturday, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were seen on the field in their respective jurisdictions to restore the roads obstructed in various areas due to heavy rains in Shimla district.

Deputy commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap said that on September 5 a total of 242 link roads were obstructed in the district. “A total of 90 link roads have been opened in the district till 5 pm on September 6. In such a situation, the work of restoration of 152 link roads is going on at a fast pace,” he added.

The DC said, “The apple crop in the district is harvested. The apple growers are getting very worried about transporting the apple crop to the markets. But despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather, the entire machinery of the administration is working intensely to open the link road”.

He said, “All the SDMs of the district were instructed to inspect the restoration of obstructed routes falling under their respective jurisdiction”.