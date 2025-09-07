Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal: Link roads’ restoration in full swing to facilitate apple transportation

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 04:46 am IST

On Saturday, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were seen on the field in their respective jurisdictions to restore the roads obstructed in various areas due to heavy rains in Shimla district.

With some respite in rain, the district administration had intensified the work of restoration of link roads to facilitate the transportation of apples to market.

With some respite in rain, the district administration had intensified the work of restoration of link roads to facilitate the transportation of apples to market. (HT File)
With some respite in rain, the district administration had intensified the work of restoration of link roads to facilitate the transportation of apples to market. (HT File)

On Saturday, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were seen on the field in their respective jurisdictions to restore the roads obstructed in various areas due to heavy rains in Shimla district.

Deputy commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap said that on September 5 a total of 242 link roads were obstructed in the district. “A total of 90 link roads have been opened in the district till 5 pm on September 6. In such a situation, the work of restoration of 152 link roads is going on at a fast pace,” he added.

The DC said, “The apple crop in the district is harvested. The apple growers are getting very worried about transporting the apple crop to the markets. But despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather, the entire machinery of the administration is working intensely to open the link road”.

He said, “All the SDMs of the district were instructed to inspect the restoration of obstructed routes falling under their respective jurisdiction”.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Link roads’ restoration in full swing to facilitate apple transportation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On