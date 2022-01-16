Himachal logs 1,965 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh logged 1,965 fresh Covid infections on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 2,42,289. No fatality was reported and the death toll stands at 3,872.

At 339, the highest cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 317 cases from Solan, 287 from Shimla, 225 from Mandi, 187 from Una, 157 from Sirmaur, 140 from Hamirpur, 108 from Bilaspur, 92 from Chamba, 85 from Kullu, 15 from Kinnaur and seven from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have crossed the 10,000-mark, reaching 10,553. Kangra has highest 2,100 active cases, followed by Solan (1,641), Shimla (1,420) and Una (1,061).

Notably, only around 3% of the active Covid cases in Himachal have needed hospitalisation in the third wave of the pandemic that hit the hill state in December-end.Hospitalisation was over 20% during the second wave from February to June. However, the rising number of daily infections is keeping the health authorities on the toes.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have reached 2,27,830 after a record 935 people recuperated. As many as 267 recoveries were reported from Shimla, followed by 221 in Kangra and 150 in Solan.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with its total case tally reaching 55,416, followed by Mandi with 33,238 and Shimla 29,943 cases.

