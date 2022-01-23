Himachal logs 2,216 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths; Solan reports highest infections

Himachal Pradesh logged 2,216 Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,59,566 while the death toll mounted to 3,914 after six patients succumbed to the infection.

Highest 359 cases were reported from Solan, 338 from Kangra, 290 from Sirmaur, 240 from Bilaspur, 228 from Shimla, 181 from Una, 172 from Hamirpur, 97 from Kullu, 46 from Chamba, 24 from Kinnaur and 10 from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases climbed to 17,295 while the recoveries reached 2,38,316 after 1,986 people recuperated.

Two fatalities each have been reported from Kangra and Shimla and one each from Mandi and Una.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 58,112 cases reported since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, followed by Mandi with 35,386 cases and Shimla with 32,679 cases.