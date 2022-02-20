Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 253 Covid infections, 3 deaths; highest cases in Kangra
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 253 Covid infections, 3 deaths; highest cases in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh logged 253 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,81,971. The highest 65 cases were reported from Kangra
Active Covid cases in Himachal came down to 1,992 and recoveries reached 2,75,883 after 305 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit with 62,914 cases followed by Mandi (38,503) and Shimla (35,362). (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Active Covid cases in Himachal came down to 1,992 and recoveries reached 2,75,883 after 305 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit with 62,914 cases followed by Mandi (38,503) and Shimla (35,362). (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh logged 253 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,81,971 while the death toll mounted to 4,075 after three patients succumbed to the contagion.

The highest 65 cases were reported from Kangra, 56 from Hamirpur, 30 from Bilaspur, 26 from Chamba, 21 from Mandi, 20 from Shimla, 12 from Una, 11 from Sirmaur, nine from Solan and one each from Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases came down to 1,992 and recoveries reached 2,75,883 after 305 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit with 62,914 cases followed by Mandi (38,503) and Shimla (35,362).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out