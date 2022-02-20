Himachal logs 253 Covid infections, 3 deaths; highest cases in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh logged 253 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,81,971 while the death toll mounted to 4,075 after three patients succumbed to the contagion.

The highest 65 cases were reported from Kangra, 56 from Hamirpur, 30 from Bilaspur, 26 from Chamba, 21 from Mandi, 20 from Shimla, 12 from Una, 11 from Sirmaur, nine from Solan and one each from Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases came down to 1,992 and recoveries reached 2,75,883 after 305 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit with 62,914 cases followed by Mandi (38,503) and Shimla (35,362).