Himachal logs 54 Covid cases; highest infections in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh recorded 54 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,859. However, no death was reported on Friday.

The highest 19 cases were reported from Kangra, 10 in Una, nine in Shimla, eight in Hamirpur, four in Solan, three in Bilaspur and one in Mandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The active dropped to 651 while the recoveries have reached 2,23,349 after 75 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 52,105 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 32,015 cases and Shimla with 28,012 cases.

TRACKER

Total Cases: 2,27,859

Recoveries: 2,23,349

Deaths: 3,842

Active: 651