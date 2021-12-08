Himachal logs 54 new Covid infections, 2 deaths; Shimla reports highest cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 54 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,684 while the death toll mounted to 3,838 after two patients died of the contagion.

The highest 15 cases were reported from Shimla, 13 from Kangra, 12 Una, five from Hamirpur, four from Solan, three from Mandi and two from Bilaspur.

The active cases dropped to 736 while the recoveries have reached 2,23,093 after 92 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 52,058 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 31,996 cases and Shimla with 27,982 cases.

TRACKER

Total Cases: 2,27,684

Recoveries: 2,23,093

Deaths: 3,838

Active: 736