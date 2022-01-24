Himachal logs 755 Covid infections; Kangra reports highest cases

Himachal Pradesh logged 755 Covid-19 infections on Sunday taking the state’s tally to 2,60,321 while the death toll mounted to 3,916 after two patients succumbed to the infection.

Highest 151 cases were reported from Kangra, 124 from Shimla, 121 from Solan, 87 from Sirmaur, 83 from Mandi, 72 from Hamirpur, 63 from Una, 21 from Chamba, 18 from Kullu, 14 from Bilaspur and one from Kinnaur. No case was reported from Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases have come down to 16,821 while the recoveries reached 2,39,550 after 1,227 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 58,263 cases reported since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, followed by Mandi with 35,469 cases and Shimla with 32,803 cases.