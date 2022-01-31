Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal logs 787 Covid infections, eight deaths; Kangra worst-hit district
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 787 Covid infections, eight deaths; Kangra worst-hit district

Himachal’s Covid case tally reached 2,70,078 on Sunday as 787 more people detected positive for the disease. Kangra is the worst hit district having recorded 60,025 cases since the outbreak
Himachal Pradesh’s Covid case tally reached 2,70,078 on Sunday. Highest 148 cases were reported from Kangra, 114 from Solan, 108 from Hamirpur, 97 from Bilaspur, 83 from Sirmaur, 76 from Mandi, 69 from Una, 42 from Chamba, 29 from Shimla, 19 from Kullu and two from Kinnaur. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh’s coronavirus case tally reached 2,70,078 on Sunday as 787 more people detected positive for the disease while the death toll mounted to 3,978 after eight patients died due to infection.

Highest 148 cases were reported from Kangra, 114 from Solan, 108 from Hamirpur, 97 from Bilaspur, 83 from Sirmaur, 76 from Mandi, 69 from Una, 42 from Chamba, 29 from Shimla, 19 from Kullu and two from Kinnaur.

Four fatalities were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra and one each from Kullu, Solan and Chamba.

Active cases have come down to 9,452 after 779 people recuperated taking the total recoveries to 2,56, 630

Kangra is the worst hit district having recorded 60,025 cases since the outbreak followed by Mandi with 36,764 cases and Shimla 34,080.

