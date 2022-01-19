Himachal logs record 3,084 Covid cases, five deaths; Shimla reports 644 infections

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 case tally climbed to 2,48,895 on Tuesday after a record 3,084 people were tested for the virus. The death toll mounted to 3,885 as five more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Shimla and Kangra districts reported record 644 and 594 cases, respectively. 461 cases were reported from Solan, 437 from Mandi, 264 from Hamirpur, 163 from Una, 137 from Sirmaur, 135 from Bilaspur, 126 from Kullu, 80 from Chamba, 34 from Kinnaur and nine from Lahaul-Spiti.

Two fatalities were reported from Shimla and one each from Mandi, Solan and Una.

Active cases climbed to 13,639 while the recoveries reached 2,31,328 after 1,581 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with its case tally reached 56,510 followed by 34,115 cases in Mandi and 31,080 cases in Shimla.