Himachal makes masks mandatory in hospitals

Stepping up vigil after an 82-year-old woman tested positive for Covid in Nahan, the Himachal Pradesh health department on Wednesday made it compulsory to wear masks in all hospital premises. Health minister Dhani Ram Shandil said, “There is just one case. There is no need to panic.” Himachal minister Dhani Ram Shandil

Indira Gandhi Medical College’s deputy medical superintendent Dr Praveen Bhatia said the institution was fully prepared and a close watch was being kept on the situation. “As of now, there is no advisory regarding random testing. People will be tested for Covid only after seeing symptoms. Though testing kits are short in number as some have expired, we will raise this issue in case we witness a surge in cases,” he said.

Bhatia said, “The hospital also has 150 oxygen-equipped beds ready. The old trauma centre, having 100-bed capacity, is vacant, which can immediately be put to use in case of surge. We have a shortage of staff nurses. This issue has already been raised with higher authorities.”

He further said that an advisory had been issued to the staff, including security, to ensure there is no crowding, and physical distancing is maintained besides wearing masks in the hospital. Only one attendant will be allowed with a patient.

At Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College & Hospital, Nerchowk (Mandi), deputy medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Mohan said the institution was prepared to handle any emergency situation. “The makeshift Covid hospital set up during the pandemic is still functional, and staff have been deputed accordingly. Most of the ventilators are operational. For those requiring repairs, we have called in a technical team to ensure they are functional. If the situation demands, we are ready to scale up the facilities,” he said.

The college currently has two oxygen generation plants — one with a capacity of 500 litres per minute (LPM) and another with 1,000 LPM. Officials said the 500 LPM plant is operational, while the 1,000 LPM unit is facing some technical issues which are being addressed.

An official from the hospital also raised concerns regarding staffing. “The government had cancelled the contracts of ward attendants and sanitation staff deployed during the Covid-19 period. With a potential rise in patient load, additional manpower may be required. The government should consider providing supplementary staff,” the official said.

At Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda (Kangra), principal Dr Milap Sharma said the institution is fully equipped to handle any emerging situation. “Patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) will be segregated and those testing positive for Covid-19 will be isolated. So far, we have not recorded a significant number of such cases,” he said.

“We have 85 fully functional ventilators. Additionally, the college is equipped with a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plant and a 15 KL liquid oxygen cryogenic facility, both of which are operational,” he added.

The 82-year-old Covid patient had arrived at the Nahan Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning, complaining of cold and cough, and subsequently tested positive. She was advised hospitalisation but she refused so hospital authorities urged her to go for home isolation.