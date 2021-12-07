Himachal: Missing trekkers found dead near Dharamshala

Police rescuers found the bodies of two trekkers on Monday, a week after they went missing in the foothills of Dhauladhar mountains near Dharamshala.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Kumar, 44, a resident of Dari and Harsimaranjeet Singh, 34, of Gurdwara Road locality.

Dharamshala station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said prima facie, it appears they died after falling from a cliff. However, the police are exploring all possible angles, he added.

Their bodies have been brought to Dharamshala and the autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

The trekkers had left Dharamshala towards Thatharna on a bike on November 29. Their family members had lodged a missing person’s complaint after the duo didn’t return home. A search operation was launched thereafter.

They were last seen at Thatharna by some locals and from their phone call details, police found out that they were planning to scale 4,550-metre-high Kundli pass and cross over to Chamba.

The police had sent a ground rescue unit towards Kundli pass both from Dharamshala and Chamba side and a helicopter sortie was conducted by the Indian Air Force as well.

It is worth mentioning that after back-to-back tragedies in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts involving trekkers in September and October, the Kangra district administration had banned trekking on mountain passes of 3,000m and above on November 11.

Kangra has around a dozen mountain passes across the Dhauladhars, which are widely used by shepherds to cross over to either side with their herds. In recent years, trekking activities through these passes have increased.

Previous mountain tragedies

September 12-13: Three trekkers die near Manimahesh Lake in Chamba

September 24-25: Two trekkers die and 15 others rescued at Khamengar Pass in Lahaul-Spiti

October 18-19: Seven trekkers die after being caught in a snowstorm over the Lamkhaga Pass bordering Uttarakhand

October 25: Three trekkers die in a snowstorm on Buran Pass while trekking from Rohru to Sangla in Kinnaur; seven rescued.

