Himachal: Modi likely to address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday. Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and attended by a large number of people to celebrate Modi’s eight years as the country’s prime minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Jai Ram Thakur had urged the prime minister to hold a national-level function in Himachal Pradesh to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Thakur, who had called on PM Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, said Himachal would be honoured to hold this national-level function in which all districts of the country will join.

HP BJP president Kashyap, also an MP from Shimla, further said in his statement that Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home.