Himachal: Modi likely to address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday. Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and attended by a large number of people to celebrate Modi’s eight years as the country’s prime minister.
Earlier on Wednesday, CM Jai Ram Thakur had urged the prime minister to hold a national-level function in Himachal Pradesh to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre.
Thakur, who had called on PM Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, said Himachal would be honoured to hold this national-level function in which all districts of the country will join.
HP BJP president Kashyap, also an MP from Shimla, further said in his statement that Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home.
Spiti valley’s young eco-warriors wage war on plastic waste
Tenzin Choedon is only 10, but each day the precocious eco-warrior gathers polythene bags, beer bottles, wrappers, cups and straws carelessly strewn along roadsides and forest trails in the picturesque Spiti valley, and stuffs these non-biodegradable pollutants into empty plastic bottles, which are reused as poly bricks. A two-litre poly brick weighs at least 500g. The valley, which receives a heavy tourist influx, generates 40 tonnes of garbage annually.
BJP going full throttle to revitalise its cadres in HP
With elections to Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) top brass have taken charge of gearing up its cadres in the state where the voters change government after every five years. On Saturday, BJP national chief JP Nadda addressed the national executive meet and later held a roadshow in Kullu. Union minister Anurag Thakur, a four-time Lok Sabha member also addressed the participants at the party's youth wing Bharatiya Yuva Morcha's executive meeting in Dharamshala.
Mundka fire victims’ kin to get ₹10L aid, ₹50k for injured: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people died after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday. Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (who is also state labour minister) and industries minister Satyendar Jain.
Wildbuzz | The night’s door, ajar
On a moonlit night last Thursday, the great, distant stars appeared anaemic, paling in deference to a vain moon basking in the reflected glories of the sun. The night has been described as the 'queen of darkness' and nightjars as the 'princes of pristine nocturnal sounds'. Nightjars are mysterious birds because their plumage, silence and stillness during the day helps them evade detection. They rest on low boughs or on the ground during the day.
Witerati | Of platinum puddings & pancakes
In a month when puddings and platinum pageantry have been the flavour of the season, it is another “P” dish that has preoccupied some others. Much in the manner of maple syrup or cream oozing out of pancake platters. Platinum puddings may come and go, but reunion pancakes sure are no passing trifles. The curious case of the Proof of the Pudding is in the Tweeting.
