Himachal needs stricter safety rules for paragliders

The recent fatal mishaps while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh’s Bir-Billing and Dharamshala have put the spotlight back on the safety of pilots and tourists and raised questions about the role of government agencies in checking them.

Despite the government hype over promotion of aerosports in the state, the reality remains that flawed regulation has led to illegal operations, endangering the lives of adventure seekers.

On October 16, a 35-year-old man, who was assisting a pilot while taking off, fell to his death after being stuck in the paraglider at Dharamshala. In another mishap on November 21, a 30-year-old man from Kangra died after he fell from a paraglider during a tandem flight at Bir village of Baijnath.

It was alleged that safety harnesses were not properly fastened by the pilot. After the accident, the administration imposed a temporary ban on tandem flights.

24 paraglider crashes in five years

In the past five years, more than two dozen paraglider crashes have been reported in Bir-Billing and Dharamshala, adjoining Mandi district and Manali. At least 10 people, including tourists and foreign nationals, have been killed in these crashes, most of which have occurred at Bir-Billing, the world’s second best and Asia’s best paragliding site.

However, people involved in conducting paragliding activities say the ban is not the solution and real problem is lack of proper regulation.

Sources say that the HP Aero Sports Rules don’t conform to guidelines of international bodies, such as the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) or World Air Sports Federation. Also, the state authorities lack experts with technical knowhow of paragliding.

According to international regulation, one who flies a paraglider is a pilot and levels have been defined from P1 to P5 based on experience, after which come trainee instructors, instructors, senior instructor, sports tandem pilots and commercial pilots.

The experience of flying hours is fixed for each level.

Same rules for sport and tourism activities

In Himachal, the licence for tandem flight is granted without the pilot having passed these levels or sometimes even without the licence for solo flight.

Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) chairman and former minister Sudhir Sharma says paragliding is an adventure sport that is “very weather dependent. Tandem flight that is conducted for joy rides for tourists is a commercial activity. The problem is that sport and tourism activities are being governed by the same set of rules.”

“The state does not have even an Act in this regard. The Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules were framed in 2004 and amended in 2015 when Billing hosted a Paragliding World Cup. However, these rules don’t differentiate between sport and tourism activities,” he said.

The need of the hour is to enact a law and separate the two activities.

Untrained pilots have got licences

He said licensing was also an issue. The licences for tandem flights are granted by the tourism department but the experience of the pilot is rarely considered. A person trained at Dharamshala is allowed to operate at Billing, while the weather condition and flight-time is way different and needs different skill sets.

He said the BPA has constituted a technical committee to frame draft of new safety rules that will be submitted to the government.

Due to commercialisation of paragliding, many untrained pilots have managed to get licences as there is no proper mechanism to check their credentials, leading to fatal mishaps.

DC asks tourism dept to issue licence after scrutiny

Gurpreet Singh Dhindsa, a pilot, says emphasis should be on training and adherence to pilot levels to curb such incidents. “The licence for tandem flights must be granted only after the pilot has attained the required level and experience,” he said, adding there should also be technical analyses of eventualities so that the shortcomings can be removed.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said he has directed the tourism department to issue licence for tandem flights only after scrutiny.

District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Prithi Pal Singh said a panel has been constituted to probe the recent crash.

“The operators have also been urged to come forward with their suggestions to curb such incidents. They can suggest changes in the rules,” he said, adding that to enact a law or frame policy is the prerogative of the government.

Recent mishaps

November 21, 2021: Thirty-year-old man dies after falling from paraglider at Bir.

October 16: Man assisting pilot in tandem flight falls to death after being stuck in the paraglider.

January 8: Delhi man, who took off from Billing, goes missing in the Dhauladhar ranges. His body was found after five months.

November 30, 2020: Canadian pilot killed after his paraglider crashlanded near Bir.

February 10: Trainee pilot killed after paraglider crashlanded in forest near Bir.