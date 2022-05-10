Himachal on high alert after Khalistan flag hoisting at Vidhan Sabha gate

Himachal police field formation across the state and at interstate barriers were put on high alert after Khalistan flags were hung at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s Tapovan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti scrawled on its boundary wall by miscreants.

In a circular issued late on Sunday, DGP Sanjay Kundu had said the alert has been issued in the wake of activities of Khalistani elements in neighbouring states and the hoisting of Khalistan flag at HP Vidhan Sabha gate as well as threat posed by the Sikhs for Justice (SJF) regarding announcement of June 6 as voting date for Khalistan Referendum in Himachal Pradesh.

Additional Director General of Police (CID) and all IGs and DIGs in the three ranges and SPs of districts have been directed to seal the interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts of anti-social elements like hotels and inns.

They have been directed to keep the special security units, bomb disposal squads and quick reactions reams in position.

Besides, the DGP has ordered to strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, towns, government buildings and other vital installations.

The field formations have been directed to sensitise all security staff/chowkidars of government buildings, banks, PSUs with regard to the threat and they may be advised to report any matter of concern to the local police stations immediately, said Kundu.

Pannun made prime accused

Kundu said that the police have added Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the FIR registered in the incident of hanging Khalistan flags at Vidhan Sabha gate.

Counsel General of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been made the prime accused in the case, said the DGP.

