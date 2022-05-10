Himachal on high alert after Khalistan flag hoisting at Vidhan Sabha gate
Himachal police field formation across the state and at interstate barriers were put on high alert after Khalistan flags were hung at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s Tapovan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti scrawled on its boundary wall by miscreants.
In a circular issued late on Sunday, DGP Sanjay Kundu had said the alert has been issued in the wake of activities of Khalistani elements in neighbouring states and the hoisting of Khalistan flag at HP Vidhan Sabha gate as well as threat posed by the Sikhs for Justice (SJF) regarding announcement of June 6 as voting date for Khalistan Referendum in Himachal Pradesh.
Additional Director General of Police (CID) and all IGs and DIGs in the three ranges and SPs of districts have been directed to seal the interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts of anti-social elements like hotels and inns.
They have been directed to keep the special security units, bomb disposal squads and quick reactions reams in position.
Besides, the DGP has ordered to strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, towns, government buildings and other vital installations.
The field formations have been directed to sensitise all security staff/chowkidars of government buildings, banks, PSUs with regard to the threat and they may be advised to report any matter of concern to the local police stations immediately, said Kundu.
Pannun made prime accused
Kundu said that the police have added Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the FIR registered in the incident of hanging Khalistan flags at Vidhan Sabha gate.
Counsel General of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been made the prime accused in the case, said the DGP.
-
HP cabinet approves 200 posts of Ayurveda medical officers
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, which met on Monday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to fill 200 posts of medical officers (Ayurveda) in the Ayush department. The Cabinet also decided to open a new development block office at Khundian in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories. As many as 20 panchayats would come under this newly created development block.
-
AICC expands Himachal working presidents’ role
The Congress high command has expanded the roles of the four working presidents appointed in the recent organisational rejig in the Himachal Pradesh unit. As per a notification issued by AICC's Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, the working presidents have been assigned various responsibilities keeping in mind the purpose to establish better coordination in the forthcoming assembly elections. The working presidents will not only coordinate with AICC, but also help the PCC chief Pratibha Singh.
-
Delhi: Property dealer killed for urinating outside neighbour’s house
A 44-year-old property dealer was killed by a man and his son who attacked Lamba with bottles and stones, following a brawl that started over the victim relieving himself outside their house in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in the early hours of Monday. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 5.30am, the Mukherjee Nagar police station received a call regarding a quarrel among residents of Parmanand Colony.
-
Woman stabbed to death by live-in partner Delhi's Mehrauli area
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Monday evening, police said, adding they have arrested the suspect. Police said that the control room received a call at 6.40pm regarding the stabbing of a woman near Bhagwati Hospital, after which patrol staff reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.
-
Neighbour sets woman afire in Haryana days before victim's wedding
A 24-year-old woman was injured after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, two days before her wedding on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police. A resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, Complainant Ashok Kumar, said that his daughter was to be married on May 11. On Sunday, his relatives stayed over so his family slept on the rooftop.
