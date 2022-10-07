Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: One youth killed, another feared drowned in Beas

Himachal: One youth killed, another feared drowned in Beas

Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:01 AM IST

A youth from Naiharan Pukhar, Rahul had ventured into Beas to take a dip and has been missing since then, said Himachal SDMA director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta

One youth died while another was feared dead after drowning in Beas river in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in separate incidents, officials said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

One youth died while another was feared dead after drowning in Beas river in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district in separate incidents, officials said on Thursday.

A youth from Naiharan Pukhar, Rahul, who had come to celebrate his friend’s birthday, had ventured into Beas to take a dip and has been missing since then, said the state disaster management authority (SDMA) director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

In another incident, a youth identified as Sahil Kuthiyal from the same area, who was missing from his house, was drowned in the river.

His body was found by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday.

Police said both the drowning incidents took place on Wednesday.

As the search operation by local police yielded no results, the local administration called the NDRF.

The Dehra police said that Rahul was still missing.

As per the information, six youths who belonged to Naiharan Pukhar and its surrounding areas had come to Beas bank on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the birthday of a friend and four of them ventured into the river to take a dip.

Rahul, who went into deep waters, started drowning suddenly. His friends reportedly tried to rescue him, but in vain. His friends then informed the victim’s friends and police.

