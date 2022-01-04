Himachal: Over 90,000 teens get jabbed on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the statewide Covid-19 vaccination campaign for the age group of 15-18 years from Government Vijay Senior Secondary School in Mandi. A Class-12 student , Ravi Kumar, became the first recipient of the first dose of Covaxin in the state in this category.

As many as 90,531 teenagers were vaccinated on Monday. Kangra, the biggest district in HP, led the way in vaccination by inoculating 20,895 youngsters, said health secretary Amitabh Awasthi. He added that while 14,429 were administered the first dose in Mandi district, 7,196 persons were vaccinated in Shimla.

While interacting with the media at Mandi, the chief minister appealed the people to come forward to get their dose of vaccine against Covid-19, which he said was the only means of protection from this virus. He said that in Himachal Pradesh, about 3.57 lakh youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years would be administered the vaccine.

Jai Ram said as many as 4,259 educational institutions would be covered under this campaign, which include 2,801 government, 1,402 private and 56 other educational facilities. He said that the state Government was keeping an eye on the new variants and all preventative measures would be taken to check spread of this virus.

Enthusiasm was seen among the youngsters to get vaccinated as they waited in queues outside the centres.

“It’s a good decision to vaccinate the younger generation. Today, I am feeling good. Vaccination will give me protection against Covid-19. We will be able to attend school in days to come without much fear,” said Priya, a student of government senior secondary school in Khalini.

“We all need to motivate the students and youngsters. They should not have any fear or misconception regarding the vaccination,” said Tenzin Palmo.

Health minister Rajiv Sezal said the government was vigilant on the quickly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“We are spreading awareness and asking people to take due precautions,” he said, while admitting that there was a delay in the genome sequencing test of the patients suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant.

“There is a rush for the genome sequencing in the laboratories. I am hopeful that situation will change in the days to come,” he added.

On Monday, the vaccination drive was slow in the tribal Lahual Spiti and Kinnaur districts. In Kinnaur, only 423 teenagers were vaccinated and the number was 283 in Lahual and Spiti. In Chamba district, 5,255 children were jabbed, and in Bilaspur, 3,915 were vaccinated.