Himachal Police approach other states to nab paper leak kingpins

Under fire from different quarters for the high-intensity paper leak scam that rocked the politics in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the police have sought assistance from other states in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their respective states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu has sought assistance from his counterparts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their states.

“What is emerging is that paper leak all over the country has become an organised crime and the kingpins use laptops, computers, mobiles, artificial intelligence and other technologies in this crime,” said Kundu who is supervising the probe being conducted by the SIT. “The Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment paper leak was a well-organised crime that was part of a network spread across many states,” he said.

Gang used high-tech devices to evade police

Sleuths of SIT found that the gang used laptops, computers, mobiles, artificial intelligence and other technologies to leak the paper for competitive exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. The police have so far arrested 73 people, including touts, parents of candidates, examinees who bought papers, and the middlemen who helped the kingpin spread his network ahead of the examination conducted on March 27. Police detectives found that the kingpin had laid hands on the examination paper much before the examinations were held and used networks from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh to reach the candidates. The touts had even approached coaching centres to get information about the aspirants.

Modus operandi

Since most of the public examinations are held on Sundays, the modus-operandi of this “paper leak organised crime” was that they would get the schedule of public examinations to be held all over the country and secure the questions paper through their organised crime networks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gang through a network of coaching classes and agents would identify potential candidates and leak question papers on consideration of money. They would also change their phones and SIM cards every week to avoid detection. The members of the interstate gang said to be involved in paper leaks were habitual offenders. On being caught, the gang members would stay in police and judicial custody and then on release resume their activities.

One of the kingpins involved in half a dozen paper leak cases

One of the kingpins, Shiv Bhadur Singh, who was arrested from Varanasi, was involved in more than half a dozen paper leak cases and was also arrested in these cases. He was arrested in JBT/TGT paper leak scam in Punjab on three occasions in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The SIT has reached a critical phase in the investigation and I have talked to DGPs of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and commissioner of police, Delhi, requesting them to help in arresting kingpins pertaining to their states,” said Kundu.

SIT has arrested 91 persons

SIT arrested 91 people, including 63 candidates, three kin of the candidates and 25 people, including agents, middlemen and kingpins. Ten people have been arrested from other states. SIT has also recovered INR 10,34,900 and 6,000 Nepalese Rupees besides five cars, laptops, memory cards, mobile phones and many incrementing documents.

Two agents arrested in the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment written exam have industrial units at Ghanahatt in Shimla, the SIT investigations have revealed.

The accused Virendra Kumar and Devraj were arrested from Arki of Solan district last Saturday and during the investigation, they revealed the names of many more people involved in the paper leak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the basis of the information extracted from them, the SIT teams have conducted raids in the neighbouring states and may arrest more people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON