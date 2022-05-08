Himachal Police recruitment exam cancelled: Congress calls for statewide protest on May 9

The Congress has given a statewide call to protest on May 9 against the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination after its papers were leaked.

As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the hour-long exam held at 81 centres across 11 districts to recruit 1,700 constables on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5.

The Congress will hold protests at district and block levels. Meanwhile, newly appointed Congress’ Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

District Congress chief Yashwant Singh Chajta and his deputy Suresh Nagta demanded a CBI probe into the paper leak.

Democratic Youth Federation of India ( DYFI) too has criticised the paper leak. “There has been more than half a dozen incidents of a paper leaks during the BJP regime. There are only two options left for the youth, one to follow the dictates of saffron regime or other is to adopt the agitation path,” said DYFI state president Kapil Sharma.