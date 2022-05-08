Himachal Police recruitment exam cancelled: Congress calls for statewide protest on May 9
The Congress has given a statewide call to protest on May 9 against the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination after its papers were leaked.
As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the hour-long exam held at 81 centres across 11 districts to recruit 1,700 constables on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5.
The Congress will hold protests at district and block levels. Meanwhile, newly appointed Congress’ Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
District Congress chief Yashwant Singh Chajta and his deputy Suresh Nagta demanded a CBI probe into the paper leak.
Democratic Youth Federation of India ( DYFI) too has criticised the paper leak. “There has been more than half a dozen incidents of a paper leaks during the BJP regime. There are only two options left for the youth, one to follow the dictates of saffron regime or other is to adopt the agitation path,” said DYFI state president Kapil Sharma.
BSF opens fire at Pak drone in Jammu’s Arnia
The Border Security Force on Saturday evening fired eight rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone, which had crossed the International Border in Arnia subsector of Jammu district. A BSF officer said, “A drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB, alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone.”
Sainj will be developed as a new tourist destination: Himachal CM
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Sainj valley in Kullu district will be developed as a new destination under the 'Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein' programme. The chief minister said that fairs and festivals were the rich repositories of the cultural diversity of Himachal and one should always feel proud of their culture. He said that Himachal also got special assistance of ₹800 crore.
Makeshift lift falls as cable snaps inside Kinnaur hydel project tunnel; 2 dead
Two labourers were killed while three others sustained injuries in an accident at an under-construction tunnel at a hydro-electric project in Kinnaur on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal, 48, a resident of Mundkar village in Hamirpur and Xavier Soren, 23, who belonged to Jharkhand. The injured, identified as Rajesh Kumar, Ram Narayan Patel and Laran Guna, are all residents of Champaran in Bihar, HP disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta added.
Chandigarh woman duped of ₹6.5L in online fraud on by swindler posing as insurance agent
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Sector 38 resident of ₹6.47 lakh by an online fraudster posing as an employee of Bima Lokpal. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station Health camp organised in Sector 8 Chandigarh A free health camp was organised by Future Generali India and Indus Hospital, Mohali, in Sector 8, on Saturday. Around 125 people were examined by a team of senior doctors from Indus Hospital.
Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat
The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result. The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.
