Himachal police unearth illicit bottling plant in Baddi

Himachal police unearthed an illicit bottling plant of country-made liquor at Ramshehar, near Baddi.
(HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh police unearthed an illicit bottling plant of country-made liquor at Ramshehar, near Baddi.

The police also recovered materials used for bottling and labelling liquor bottles. The police reached a two-storey house in Ramshehar and found the building locked. When they broke opened the locks, they found machines used for washing empty liquor bottles, holograms and labels of country-made liquor. The police also recovered drums used for storing spirit and liquor. The cops sealed the building.

Seven people were killed after consuming spurious liquor in Sundernagar town of Mandi district last week. Police and excise taxation department since then have been carrying out raids in the different parts of the state. Two days ago, the police during raids in Solan and Kangra districts had recovered 6,126 boxes of country-made liquor.

