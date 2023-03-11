Himachal Pradesh: 2 passenger trains from Una cancelled due to construction work

Two passenger trains running from Una to Ambala in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur have been cancelled till April 27 in view of the ongoing construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh.

(Image for representational purpose)

Station superintendent, Una, RK Jaswal said the construction and electrification work of the railway tracks is going on on the Nangal Dam-to-Bharatgarh section, due to which both trains were cancelled.

The cancelled trains were -- 04593/04594 (running daily between Amb-Andaura and Ambala Cantonment) and 04501/04502 (running daily between Una and Saharanpur) MEMU trains.

12 children fall ill after eating poisonous fruits in Una

Una Twelve children of migrant labourers have been admitted to the regional hospital in Una district of Himachal Pradesh after they complained of vomiting and stomach ache, officials said on Saturday.

The children living with their families in Lalsinghi village swallowed poisonous fruits from a nearby forest when their parents had gone to work last evening.

The children were aged between three to nine years, officials said.

Dr Vikash Chauhan, a paediatrician at the hospital, said when the children were brought to the health facility their condition was critical. After the proper medication, they are stable now, he added.

Una police have started an investigation into the matter.