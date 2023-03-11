Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh: 2 passenger trains from Una cancelled due to construction work

Himachal Pradesh: 2 passenger trains from Una cancelled due to construction work

ByPTI, Una
Mar 11, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Station superintendent, Una, RK Jaswal said the construction and electrification work of the railway tracks is going on on the Nangal Dam-to-Bharatgarh section, due to which both trains were cancelled

Two passenger trains running from Una to Ambala in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur have been cancelled till April 27 in view of the ongoing construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh.

Two passenger trains running from Una to Ambala in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur have been cancelled till April 27 in view of the ongoing construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh. (Image for representational purpose)
Two passenger trains running from Una to Ambala in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur have been cancelled till April 27 in view of the ongoing construction and electrification work of the railway track between Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh. (Image for representational purpose)

Station superintendent, Una, RK Jaswal said the construction and electrification work of the railway tracks is going on on the Nangal Dam-to-Bharatgarh section, due to which both trains were cancelled.

The cancelled trains were -- 04593/04594 (running daily between Amb-Andaura and Ambala Cantonment) and 04501/04502 (running daily between Una and Saharanpur) MEMU trains.

12 children fall ill after eating poisonous fruits in Una

Una Twelve children of migrant labourers have been admitted to the regional hospital in Una district of Himachal Pradesh after they complained of vomiting and stomach ache, officials said on Saturday.

The children living with their families in Lalsinghi village swallowed poisonous fruits from a nearby forest when their parents had gone to work last evening.

The children were aged between three to nine years, officials said.

Dr Vikash Chauhan, a paediatrician at the hospital, said when the children were brought to the health facility their condition was critical. After the proper medication, they are stable now, he added.

Una police have started an investigation into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out