Himachal Pradesh: Drone trials for medicine delivery held in Chamba

The department of information technology, Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Skye Air, a drone delivery technology firm, has started Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) trials to use drones for medicine deliveries in the remote areas of Chamba district.

Mukesh Repaswal, director of the department of IT, said the three-day long BVLOS trial was initiated to connect half a dozen health institutions including primary and community health centres with major hospitals via multiple flights.

The flights, equipped with consignments of medical supplies, flew at an altitude around of 400 feet in a designated green zone of Chamba district. “The use of drones can be a critical intervention in improving the ease of access to services in mountainous and remote regions of Himachal Pradesh,” said Repaswal.

Swapnik Jakkampundi, co-founder of Skye Air, said that the company will soon enter into an MoU with the state government and in the trial phase, around 25 flights taking up hard weather and terrain challenges will be conducted. In the coming months, the company aims to start commercial flights to create drone delivery ecosystem.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Chamba, DC Rana, said that with the successful trials, Chamba district has taken a lead in deploying new age drone delivery technology to enable better healthcare accessibility as per the drone policy of the state government launched recently.