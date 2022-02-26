Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam to hold mega job fair in Solan on Sunday

Published on Feb 26, 2022 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) will organise a mega job fair at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Solan on February 27. Managing director, HPKVN, Kumud Singh said more than 20 employers across diverse sectors like P&G, Havells, Microtek, MT Autocraft, Max Specialty, Shivalik Bi-metals and others are joining in to provide job opportunities to 1,000+ skilled candidates in different trades. She said candidates for trades like fitter, electrician, plumber, mechanic motor, production & maintenance, PCB assembly and other can apply. The job fair will start at 9.30 am and technical education minister Ram Lal Markanda will be the chief guest. Candidates may walk in to explore employment opportunities with best-in-class employers where they can connect for different employment opportunities, she said.

