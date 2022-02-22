Himachal Pradesh: Rain casts shadow over T20 tie between India, Sri Lanka in Dharamshala

Uncertainty looms over the two T20 International cricket matches between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on February 26 and 27 at the Dharamshala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh, as a fresh Western Disturbance may trigger rains and snow across the hill state from Tuesday onwards.

The Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Monday night, which is likely to cause snowfall in the higher reaches and rains coupled with thunderstorm in the middle hills and plains, said Surender Paul, Shimla MeT centre director.

The wet spell is likely to extend till the weekend. The MeT department has sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorm and rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The last two international matches which were to be played at Dharamshala in September 2019 and March 2020 , both between India and South Africa, were washed out due to heavy rains.

Officials of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), the host organisation, had recently held a pooja at the temple of local deity Indrunag, serpent God of rains, praying for the clear weather on the match days.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed 50% crowd attendance for the matches and ticket are being sold online.

HPCA secretary Sumit Sharma said the low-cost tickets have already been sold for both the matches. He added that the gates of the stadium will be closed for tourists from today till February 26.

Mild snowfall in higher hills

The weather was largely dry across the region over the last 24 hours, except for light snowfall at isolated locations.

Higher reaches, including the Rohtang Pass top, experienced overnight bout of snow. Meanwhile, the night temperature dropped a few notches in the state. Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest in Himachal, recording minimum temperature of minus 10.5°C, followed by Kalpa in Kinnaur at minus 3°C .

The state capital, Shimla, recorded night temperature of 3.8°C. Kufri shivered at 0.5°C and Dalhousie, Dharamshala and Palampur recorded night temperatures of 3.3°C, 8.2°C and 4.4°C, respectively.

