Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, issues tentative schedule for entrance exams

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur, has issued the tentative schedule for screening exams for admission to various courses, including BTech and BPharmacy in July.
Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, registrar Aupam Kumar Thakur said the HPCET-2022 will be held on July 9 and 10. He said that the HPTU has started the preparations for the entrance exam. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur, has issued the tentative schedule for screening exams for admission to various courses, including BTech and BPharmacy in July.

HPTU registrar Aupam Kumar Thakur said the HPCET-2022 will be held on July 9 and 10. HPTU is holding the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) after a gap of two years due to Covid-19. For last two years the admissions were being done on merit bases.

Thakur said that the HPTU has started the preparations for the entrance exam. He said that as per the tentative schedule the screening exam for admission to the MBA, MBA (tourism) and BBA will be held on July 9 in the morning session while exam for BCA and MCA will be held in the afternoon session.

On July 10 screening test for BTech, BPharmacy, BPharmacy (Ayurveda) and MSc Physics will be held in the morning session while in the afternoon for MSc Physics, MTech, M Pharmacy, MSc Environment Science and other subjects. He said details about the process for applying for the exam will be uploaded on the university website soon.

