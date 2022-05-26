Himachal: Pratibha, Vikramaditya get bigger roles in PCC expansion
Month after the Congress handed over reins to Mandi Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh, she expanded the HP Pradesh Congress committee and gave more preference to her loyalists over regional balance.
In the new team, the Shimla district, particularly Rohru and Jubbal and Kotkhai assembly segments, has got more share than the other 66 assembly segments.
Of the 41 newly appointed secretaries, seven are from the Rohru assembly segment and they all owe allegiance to Pratibha and her legislator son Vikramaditya Singh, while of the 13 general secretaries, five are from Shimla district alone.
Former minister Thakur Singh Bharmauri and Rangeela Ram Rao have been appointed as senior vice-presidents along with former Shimla MLA Adarsh Sood. All three of them have been staunch loyalists of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Former legislators Kishori Lal, Jagjeevan Pal, Sohan Lal, Karnesh Jung and ex-Kasumpti MLA Chiranjeevi Lal have been appointed as vice-presidents in addition to the five appointed previously. Former councillor Mahender Chauhan has also been appointed as vice-president.
Former legislator Bhumber Thakur and Sanjay Rattan are among the 13 general secretaries. Others include former NSUI and state youth president Atul Sharma and staunch Pratibha Singh loyalist Yashwant Chajta, a close relative of actress Preity Zinta. Chajta was the president of Shimla district unit earlier. Fatehpur legislator Bhawani Singh Pathania has also been appointed as the general secretary besides Bawa Hardeep Singh, Yaspal Tanaik, Amit Pal Singh, Amit Nanda, Anita Verma (Theog), Ramesh Thakur, Surender Sethi, and Dharampal Singh Pathania.
Yashwant Singh Parmar’s grandson Anand Parmar has been appointed as a secretary along with Davinder Khurana, Rupesh Kanwal, Suresh Nagta, Tarun Pathak Dildar Ali Bhatt, Malender Rajan, Avneet Lamba, and Geetanjali Bhagra Sandeep Kumar
Ramesh Chauhan and Manmohan Katoch have been appointed as senior spokespersons.
-
Can’t hold mini trial during bail plea: HC to Umar Khalid
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on Wednesday said that it will not hold a “mini-trial”, and look into the evidence and the statements without testing the authenticity of the material. “In so far as UAPA is concerned, we have to look at the material on the record without testing the veracity... You can’t say if the statement says three of them (accused) met, then we should test it by holding a mini-trial,” the bench said.
-
Himachal’s tribal districts take lead in booster dose vaccination
In the other tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, 64% eligible population has been administered the precautionary dose . Chamba has achieved 34% coverage and Kullu around 37%. In Himachal, more than 8 lakh people were eligible for the booster shot as on May 24. Since the launch of the booster dose drive in January, 3, 15,734 precautionary doses have been administered in the state which is 40% of eligible population.
-
Delhi: Evening driving tests at 3 tracks in city
For now, the evening driving test facility will be available at the automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. The night driving test will be held in slots between 5pm and 7pm and 45 appointments will be available daily at each of the three tracks.
-
Police collect files of former Punjab minister
A police team, after procuring call details of Dr Vijay Singla, also questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, who, along with his officer on special duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar, is in police remand till May 27, a senior officer said, requesting anonymity. “Singla was also cross-questioned in front of his OSD,” the officer added.
-
24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After a nearly three-fold spike between Monday and Tuesday, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases recorded a slight dip on Wednesday. Compared to 12 cases on Monday that spiked to 33 a day later, the tricity logged 24 infections on Wednesday. Chandigarh reported 13 cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali and Panchkula, the cases dropped from 10 to seven and four, respectively.
