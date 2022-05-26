Himachal: Pratibha, Vikramaditya get bigger roles in PCC expansion

Month after the Congress handed over reins to Mandi Lok Sabha member Pratibha Singh, she expanded the HP Pradesh Congress committee and gave more preference to her loyalists over regional balance.

In the new team, the Shimla district, particularly Rohru and Jubbal and Kotkhai assembly segments, has got more share than the other 66 assembly segments.

Of the 41 newly appointed secretaries, seven are from the Rohru assembly segment and they all owe allegiance to Pratibha and her legislator son Vikramaditya Singh, while of the 13 general secretaries, five are from Shimla district alone.

Former minister Thakur Singh Bharmauri and Rangeela Ram Rao have been appointed as senior vice-presidents along with former Shimla MLA Adarsh Sood. All three of them have been staunch loyalists of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Former legislators Kishori Lal, Jagjeevan Pal, Sohan Lal, Karnesh Jung and ex-Kasumpti MLA Chiranjeevi Lal have been appointed as vice-presidents in addition to the five appointed previously. Former councillor Mahender Chauhan has also been appointed as vice-president.

Former legislator Bhumber Thakur and Sanjay Rattan are among the 13 general secretaries. Others include former NSUI and state youth president Atul Sharma and staunch Pratibha Singh loyalist Yashwant Chajta, a close relative of actress Preity Zinta. Chajta was the president of Shimla district unit earlier. Fatehpur legislator Bhawani Singh Pathania has also been appointed as the general secretary besides Bawa Hardeep Singh, Yaspal Tanaik, Amit Pal Singh, Amit Nanda, Anita Verma (Theog), Ramesh Thakur, Surender Sethi, and Dharampal Singh Pathania.

Yashwant Singh Parmar’s grandson Anand Parmar has been appointed as a secretary along with Davinder Khurana, Rupesh Kanwal, Suresh Nagta, Tarun Pathak Dildar Ali Bhatt, Malender Rajan, Avneet Lamba, and Geetanjali Bhagra Sandeep Kumar

Ramesh Chauhan and Manmohan Katoch have been appointed as senior spokespersons.