Himachal reels under intense cold as higher reaches get snow; Keylong freezes at -7.2°C

Himachal Pradesh reeled under bone-chilling cold as mercury plunged several notches in the hill state after fresh spell of snow in the higher and middle hills and rains in the plains on Saturday.

Pangi valley in Chamba experienced upto 3 inches of snow Khara Pathar in Shimla got 2 inches of snow.

Famous tourist resorts of Kufri and Fagu got 0.6 inche of snow. Khirki got 3 inches of snow while Chanshal peak got 2 inches of snow and Dodraw Kwar and Jot one inch of snow. Kupvi also got 0.6 inch of snow.

The Shimla police issued an advisory to the people and tourists to avoid traveling in higher altitude areas.

Gondla and Hansa in Lahaul-Spiti and Dalhousie in Chamba also got one inch of snow and Keylong and Kalpa 0.3 inch each.

Saloni in Hamirpur was the wettest place in the state receiving 20mm of rains while tourist resort Manali got 10mm rains. Mandi recorded 9mm rainfall and Kasol and Jogindernagar 6mm each. Sundernagar, Baijnath and Kothi got 5mm rainfall and Banjar 4mm.

The fresh spell of snow and rain has also brought down the day temperatures considerably in the state.

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said maximum temperatures dropped by 2 to 3 degrees during last 24 hrs. Average maximum temperatures were 4-5 degrees below normal in the state, he said. However, minimum temperatures were upto 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest recording night temperature of minus 7.2 degrees C followed by Kalpa with a low of minus 3.4 degrees C. Kufri shivered at minus 2.1 degrees C and Dalhousie minus 1 degree C. Manali saw a low of minus 0.2-degree C.

State capital Shimla recorded minimum temperature of 2.1 degrees, Dharamshala 5.2 degrees C and Palampur 5 degrees C.

The director of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said 147 roads including two national highways have been blocked for traffic due to snow. One national highway in Kinnaur is blocked due to landslide. Maximum 108 roads are blocked in Lahaul-Spiti and 24 in Mandi. As Many as 34 water supply schemes are also hit.