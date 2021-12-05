Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal registers 78 Covid cases; Kangra reports highest infections
chandigarh news

Himachal registers 78 Covid cases; Kangra reports highest infections

Himachal Pradesh recorded 78 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,487; highest of 25 cases were reported from Kangra
In terms of the number of Covid cases, Kangra is the worst hit district in Himachal Pradesh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh recorded 78 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,487. No fatality was reported on Saturday and the death toll remains 3,835.

The highest of 25 cases were reported from Kangra, 17 from Shimla, 10 from Una, seven from Hamirpur, six from Solan, five from Mandi, three each from Bilaspur and Chamba and one from Kinnaur and Kullu.

The active cases climbed up to 800 while the recoveries have reached 2,22,831 after 75 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 51,505 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 31,933 cases and Shimla with 27,958 cases.

TRACKER

Total Cases: 2,27,487

Recoveries: 2,22,831

Deaths: 3,835

Active: 800

