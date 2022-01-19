Himachal reports 5 Omicron cases; highest positivity rate in Shimla, Solan

Genome sequencing has confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant in the sample of five Covid-19 patients in Himachal.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases has reached six in the hill state. Two cases were reported from Una on Monday while two cases were reported from Mandi and one from Kullu on Tuesday.

Una chief medical officer Dr Raman Sharma said one of the patients has travel history to Dubai while the other returned from France.

Their samples were sent for genome sequencing on January 6. Both the patients are in good health. However, the health authorities traced their contacts and their samples were collected as a precautionary measure. The CMO said all their contacts have been tested negative for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, two Australia returnees have tested positive for the variant in Mandi. The person, who tested positive in Kullu, has returned from Canada, said National Health Mission director Hemraj Bairwa. Their contacts are being traced.

The first case of Omicron in Himachal was reported on December 26 when a Canada returnee woman was tested positive for the variant.

Highest positivity rate in Shimla, Solan

Meanwhile, the state health authorities said that Shimla registered the highest positivity rate of 25.3% last week (January 10 to 16) followed by Solan with a positivity rate of 20.7%.

A total of 6,442 tests were conducted in Shimla of which 1,628 tested positive for Covid-19. The overall positivity rate in the state was 14.1% after 11,280 out of 80,277 samples turned out positive during the one-week period. At the onset of the third wave in December last week, the positivity rate was just over 1%.

Of the 9,364 samples taken in Solan 1,939 had tested positive. With 1,056 samples testing positive for the virus out of 5,299, Hamirpur was third on the list registering a positivity rate of 19.9%.

Kangra, the most populous and also worst-hit district, clocked a positivity rate of 13.8%. A total of eight districts have a positivity rate above 10%. Other districts with high positivity rates are Sirmaur (16.5), Kullu (16.2), Una (12.3) and Mandi (10.1).

The districts with a positivity rate below 10% were Lahaul-Spiti (4.3), Bilaspur (6), Chamba (7.1) and Kinnaur (7.8).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON