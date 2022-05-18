Himachal: SDM offices to come up at Rakkar, Kotla Behar in Kangra

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced to open SDM offices at Rakkar and Kotla Behar and block development office at Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur assembly constituency in Kangra.

He was addressing a public meeting at Pragpur after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 39 development projects worth ₹190 crore.

He also announced upgrading of Pragpur PHC, creation of additional posts of doctors at civil hospital in Garli and starting of science classes in government senior secondary school, Bathra, and commerce classes in government school in Kuhna.

The CM said his government has ensured that all welfare schemes and development programmes reach the people living at the lowest ebb.

He slammed the Congress’ decision of appointing four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh. The Congress was compelled to do this as their several leaders were about to leave the party, he added.

