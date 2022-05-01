Himachal sees 89% deficit rainfall in April, poorest in 15 years
The prolonged dry spell has left Himachal Pradesh with 89% deficit rainfall this April, highest in 15 years, as the hill state received scanty showers despite five western disturbances hitting the northwest India in a span of 20 days.
Previously, the state had witnessed 86% rain deficit in April 2007. As per the meteorological (MeT) department data, Himachal got only 7.3mm rainfall this April against a normal of 65.7mm.
Collective rain deficit in last two months was 93% with the state experiencing only 12.7mm rains in 61 days against the normal of 176mm.
Last year, the state recorded 111.8mm rainfall, which was 70% above normal.
Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said feeble western disturbances affected the state from April 10 to 30, but the rainfall was scattered with thunderstorms at some places.
All 12 districts witnessed large rainfall deficit during this one month with highest 99% in Sirmaur, 97% in Bilaspur and 95% in Solan.
Seven districts witnessed rainfall deficit above 90% and four districts above 80%. Kullu recorded the lowest rainfall deficit of 77%.
He said the average minimum and maximum temperatures had been significantly above normal for almost the entire month, causing heatwave spells in certain parts of the state.
“Many heat records were broken during this month. State capital Shimla recorded its warmest night in 23 years on April 28 when the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius,” said Paul.
The previous record was of 20.1 degrees Celsius in April of 1999. Similarly, mercury touched 13.8 degrees on April 13 night in the famous tourist resort of Manali. On April 7, 2004, the hill town had recorded 13.1 degrees Celsius temperature.
Dharamshala, a key summer tourist spot, recorded hottest day in last 12 years on April 28 with the maximum temperature touching 36 degrees Celsius.
The hill town previously had recorded high temperature of 35.6 degrees on April 17, 2010.
Heatwave spells swept through stations of Una, Dharamshala, Bhuntar, Kangra and Mandi in the April, Paul added.
Rain forecast till May 4
Meanwhile, the state MeT centre has forecast rain and thunderstorm across Himachal from May 1 to 4. A western disturbance has become active over the region and would likely cause snowfall in the higher hills and rain in the middle hills and plains, bringing much respite to the people from extreme temperatures prevailing in the state, said Paul.
He said a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds at isolated pockets.
