Himachal sees five-fold rise in active Covid cases in 10 days; Omicron case tally goes to 15

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has confirmed eight more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh.

Director, National Health Mission, Hemraj Bairwa said a total of 156 samples were sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to the NCDC, Delhi, in January 2022.

All these samples were of the patients found Covid positive from December 15 to 31, 2021. Samples were collected from the sentinel sites and none of the cases had travel history to abroad.

Of the 156 samples, the WGS report of 43 samples was received on Thursday and mutations have been found in 29 samples. Eight samples have been found positive for Omicron and 21 samples are positive for the Delta variant, said Bairwa. All the people detected positive have recovered.

He said among the eight Omicron cases, five were from Kullu and one each from Shimla district, Solan and Chamba, respectively.

One case of Omicron was reported from a cluster in Sirmaur district on Wednesday, he said, adding that with this, the total number of Omicron cases has gone up to 15 in the state.

Six Omicron cases were reported in international passengers—three from Mandi, two from Una and one from Kullu. The first case was reported on December 6 and five on January 17.

Initially, the Omicron variant was reported only in international travellers, but now the infections have been found in the community also, he said, appealing to the public to follow Covid norms strictly and get vaccinated.

Bairwa said the state has seen over five-fold increase in the active cases in last 11 days. There were 15,618 active cases in the state as on January 20.

There has been a consistent rise in the number of active cases since January 8. The active case trend of Himachal Pradesh shows that the number of active cases has increased from 2793 on January 8 to 15,618 as on January 20.

He said that the bed occupancy has also increased by nearly five times in during this period.

A total of 51 patients were admitted to the hospitals till January 8, of them 31 patients required oxygen and only three needed ventilators.

As on January 20, 228 Covid patients required admission, 121 of whom are on oxygen support and 85 in the ICU.

Health minister Rajeev Saizal has said that Himachal Pradesh may see peak of the third wave by the end of January.

He said that rising number of infections and deaths due to the virus was very concerning and the state government may impose more curbs if the situation requires so.

2,368 fresh cases

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday logged 2,368 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally to 2,54,410 while the death toll mounted to 3,899 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection.

Highest 402 cases were reported from Sirmaur, 371 from Shimla, 338 from Solan, 329 from Mandi, 229 from Shimla, 227 from Hamirpur, 137 from Kullu, 131 from Una, 110 from Bilaspur, 64 from Chamba, 20 from Kinnaur and 10 from Lahaul-Spiti.

Three fatalities were reported from Kangra, two from Shimla and one each from Una and Mandi.

The active cases have climbed to 15,618 and recoveries reached 2,34,850.

Kangra is the worst hit-district with 57,378 cases reported since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020 followed by Mandi (34,805) and Shimla (31,730).

